China:
中国の「専精特新」小巨人企業、特許登録数が全国の4％以上に＝PatSnap社報告書
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
知的財産情報の検索・分析サービスを手掛けるPatSnap（パットスナップ）はこのほど、「『専精特新』小巨人企業イノベーション力報告書2022」を発表した。
報告書によると、「専門化・精密化・特徴化・革新化」という4つの優れた特徴を備え、高い成長力が見込まれ、政府より「国家レベルの『専精特新』の小さな巨人企業」として一般公示された中小企業は現在9279社あり、全国の企業総数の約0.04％を占める。これらの企業による
特許登録数は15万1600件で、全国の4.64%を占めている。
「小巨人企業」1社あたりの専利（特許・実用新案・意匠）出願件数は98件、有効特許保有件数は15件。従業員1000人あたりの有効特許保有件数は63件で、A株上場企業の3.4倍に当たる。また、「小巨人企業」の平均特許引用は184.34
回、平均特許ライセンスは0.59回、平均特許譲渡は7.82回だった。上海証券取引所のハイテク企業向け市場「科創板」に上場する「小巨人企業」が最も多く、全体の48.8%を占める。
産業別に見ると、バイオ医学および高性能医療機器分野の企業の会社規模は最も大きく、
地域別では、江蘇省、北京市と上海市の企業の有効特許保有件数が全国平均の2倍となる。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Battle Of Beers: Delhi High Court Grants Protection To Carlsberg
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
Single Bench of Delhi High Court, recently adjudicated upon an application for ad-interim injunction in a suit filed by Carlsberg Breweries A/S against Tensberg Breweries Industries Pvt. Ltd. & Ors, being CS (COMM) No. 646/ 2022...
Intellectual Property Updates From India
IndusLaw
The year 2022 has been instrumental from the standpoint of Intellectual Property Rights. With numerous landmark developments in the field, the jurisprudence revolving around different...
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.