A Study On: Novartis AG v. Union Of India Khurana and Khurana Intellectual property is an intangible form of property while a ‘Patent' is a subset of intellectual property.

Battle Of Beers: Delhi High Court Grants Protection To Carlsberg S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates Single Bench of Delhi High Court, recently adjudicated upon an application for ad-interim injunction in a suit filed by Carlsberg Breweries A/S against Tensberg Breweries Industries Pvt. Ltd. & Ors, being CS (COMM) No. 646/ 2022...

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

Intellectual Property Updates From India IndusLaw The year 2022 has been instrumental from the standpoint of Intellectual Property Rights. With numerous landmark developments in the field, the jurisprudence revolving around different...

Bombay High Court Snubs Fair Dealing And De Minimis Defences In Case Of Use Of Same Work By The Past Licensee Khaitan & Co LLP In Shemaroo Entertainment Limited v. News Nation Network Private Limited IA(L) 21705/2021 in COMIP(L) 434/2021 (Suit), the Bombay High Court (Court) in a judgment...