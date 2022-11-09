「専利法」及びその実施細則の改正に合わせて、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が「専利審査指南」の改正作業を推し進めている。同局は現在、「 専利審査指南改正案（再度意見募集稿）」とその解説文を公表し、一般向け意見募集を行っている。意見提出の締切日は12月15日。以下の方式で再度意見募集稿に対する意見を提出することができる。

電子メール tiaofasi@cnipa.gov.cn

FAX 010-62083681

書簡 北京市海淀区西土城路6号 国家知識産権局条法司審査政策処 郵便番号 100088

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

