China:
国家知識産権局、「専利審査指南改正案」で2回目の意見募集
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
「専利法」及びその実施細則の改正に合わせて、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が「専利審査指南」の改正作業を推し進めている。同局は現在、「
専利審査指南改正案（再度意見募集稿）」とその解説文を公表し、一般向け意見募集を行っている。意見提出の締切日は12月15日。以下の方式で再度意見募集稿に対する意見を提出することができる。
電子メール
tiaofasi@cnipa.gov.cn
FAX 010-62083681
書簡
北京市海淀区西土城路6号
国家知識産権局条法司審査政策処
郵便番号 100088
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Intellectual Property Updates From India
IndusLaw
The year 2022 has been instrumental from the standpoint of Intellectual Property Rights. With numerous landmark developments in the field, the jurisprudence revolving around different...
Christian Louboutin SAS vs. Nakul Bajaj And Ors.
Khurana and Khurana
The plaintiff in the case, one Christian Louboutin is a luxury brand which is specialized in shoes and other related goods, Christian Louboutin has many products which enjoy exclusivity