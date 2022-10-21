At the regular CNIPA press conference held on October 9, Hu Wenhui, deputy director of the CNIPA pointed out that China moves up 1 spot and ranks 11th among the 132 economies featured in Global Innovation Index (GII) 2022, having steadily gained in the rankings during the past decade and risen by 23 places. Besides, China ranks first in 9 of the 81 individual indicators used by GII 2022 and boasts 2 of the world's top 5 science and technology clusters – Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou (2nd) and Beijing (3rd), which indicates the accelerated growth of innovation into a powerful engine for high-quality development.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12665

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.