On October 9, CNIPA held a regular press conference to release its newest achievements in the IP field within the past decade. At the press conference, Hu Wenhui, deputy director of the CNIPA, stated that Intellectual property is playing an increasingly significant role in driving innovation in China. During the past decade, the CNIPA has authorized 3.953 million patents, with an average annual growth rate of 13.8%, and 35.563 million registered trademarks, with an average annual growth rate of 25.5%. As of September 2022, invention patents in China have reached up to 4.081 million.

