On August 18, 2022, the China National Intellectual Property Administration issued an Announcement No. 497, officially launching a design recognition project, under which Cambodia will expedite the review of eligible relevant Chinese design applications.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding between the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Ministry of Industry, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia on Design Cooperation and the Announcement of Cambodia on Regulations and Procedures for Accelerating the Recognition Registration of Industrial Designs under Industrial Designs Cooperation with China National Intellectual Property Administration, applicants who have filed design applications with the Ministry of Industry, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia can request the accelerated recognition registration of the filed design applications by using the results of the examination conducted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration.

For requesting the accelerated recognition registration, the applicant needs to submit an application form, a copy of the granted Chinese design patent document, and an English translation and a Khmer translation of the specification recited in the Chinese design patent.

In addition, no fee is required for requesting the accelerated recognition registration of relevant design applications in Cambodia.

For the detailed text of the Announcement No. 497, please see the following link and the attachments therein:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/8/24/art_74_177483.html

