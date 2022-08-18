On July 22, 2022, the winners of the 23rd China Patent Award were announced by the China Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). The China Patent Award is co-organized by the China Intellectual Property Administration and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and the winners are decided according to the China Patent Award Evaluation Method.

The China Patent Award is intended to encourage inventions and creations, foster a culture of innovation, and improve the quality of patents. The awards given this year include 30 China Patent Gold Awards, 10 China Design Gold Awards, 60 China Patent Silver Awards, 15 China Design Silver Awards, 791 China Patent Excellence Awards, and 52 China Design Excellence Awards. Among the patents winning the gold awards, 19 are from colleges, universities, research institutes and design institutes, which fully demonstrates the important role played by Chinese universities and research institutes etc. in the field of innovations, and some of these patents are co-owned by institutes and companies, which shows that China has been attaching great importance to patent enforcement and that innovations are constantly being transformed into productivity. Among the gold award winners, there is also a patent relating to coronavirus detection kit and a patent relating to coronavirus vaccine using adenovirus as vector, which highlights the efficiency and determination of our country in the fight against the coronavirus.

This year, three excellence awards were given to our client's patents. We are honored to have assisted in the full course from drafting, filing to granting of the award-winning patents. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to thank our clients for their trust and support along the way.

