China has witnessed increasing patent applications and business requirements for patent agencies, according to a report on patent agency industry development.

The report, compiled by the CNIPA, shows that there were 3,934 patent agencies nationwide, with 26,840 licensed patent agents by the end of 2021.

Since 2016, the annual growth rate of the number of patent agencies has exceeded 20 percent. The number of licensed patent agents increased by 15.7 percentage points from 2020 to 2021.

To expand the opening-up of the patent agencies, the CNIPA further standardized the conditions and procedures for foreign patent agencies to establish representative offices in China.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202207/379846.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.