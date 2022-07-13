最近、世界で権利のある知的財産権雑誌であるIAM（Intellectual Asset Management）は、「IAM Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals」を発表しました。その中、当所は、再度に入選しました（CHINA: DOMESTIC）。

1211154a.jpg

1211154b.jpg

また、当所パートナーの董文倩、陳鵬、張英、康瑞法律事務所（当所法律部）パートナーの呉貴明が傑出代理人/弁護士（《IAM Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2022》）に選出された。

1211154c.jpg

1211154d.jpg

