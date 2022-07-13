China:
当所、2022年IAM Patent 1000に入選
最近、世界で権利のある知的財産権雑誌であるIAM（Intellectual
Asset Management）は、「IAM Patent
1000 - The World's Leading Patent
Professionals」を発表しました。その中、当所は、再度に入選しました（CHINA:
DOMESTIC）。
また、当所パートナーの董文倩、陳鵬、張英、康瑞法律事務所（当所法律部）パートナーの呉貴明が傑出代理人/弁護士（《IAM
Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals
2022》）に選出された。
