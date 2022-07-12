China:
「北京市知的財産権保護条例」、7月1日より施行
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
7月1日、「北京市知的財産権保護条例」が正式に施行された。「条例」は同市初の総合的な知的財産権法規として、行政保護と司法保護の連携、重点分野や新興分野の知財保護の強化、多元的な係争調停による保護体制の構築に注力して、知的財産保護の質と効率を共に向上させるとしている。
「条例」は7章57条からなり、「知財紛争解決にかかる期間が長く、権利行使のコストが高いわりに損害賠償金額が低い」などの難題に対応するため、権利侵害・違法行為の迅速な協同調査メカニズムの構築、知的財産権の信用評価と信用喪失行為に対する懲戒メカニズムの整備、インターネットサービスプロバイダー、展示会主催者・運営業者の知的財産権保護義務などついて規定を細分化し、相応の法的責任を明確にした。
今年5月現在、北京市の有効特許保有数は43万5604件で、前年同期比19.37%増加し、1万人当たりの特許保有件数は199.0件に達し、前年同期比19.38%増加した。商標の登録件数は同16.82%増の275万件だったという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Can Hashtags Be Trademarked?
Photon legal
If you have spent any amount of time on any social media platform in this last few years, there are three facts that you will absolutely agree with.
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.