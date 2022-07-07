China:
"Unofficial" CN Orange Book User Guide For Pharmaceutical Patents (June 2022 Ver.)
Toby's June 2022 version of "Unofficial" CN Orange
Book User Guide Available on IPO Law Journal, and at the link
below:
https://lnkd.in/gV6J_hzN
This updated version has the following new items:
- Adding a Table of Content.
- Inclusion of data in June 2022, including the number of entries
in the "CN Orange Book", and updates on patent linkage
declarations filed.
- Discussion of the first two drug patent linkage decisions, one
by the Beijing IP Court, and one by the CNIPA.
In the next update, the recitation that China does not provide
data exclusivity for small molecule drugs may have to be revised
once the Implementation Regulation of CN Drug Administration Law is
finalized. Stay tuned.
