Toby's June 2022 version of "Unofficial" CN Orange Book User Guide Available on IPO Law Journal, and at the link below:

https://lnkd.in/gV6J_hzN

This updated version has the following new items:

Adding a Table of Content.

Inclusion of data in June 2022, including the number of entries in the "CN Orange Book", and updates on patent linkage declarations filed.

Discussion of the first two drug patent linkage decisions, one by the Beijing IP Court, and one by the CNIPA.

In the next update, the recitation that China does not provide data exclusivity for small molecule drugs may have to be revised once the Implementation Regulation of CN Drug Administration Law is finalized. Stay tuned.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.