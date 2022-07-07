최근 국제 권위 지적재산권 매체 IAM(Intellectual Asset Management)은'2022년 IAM 글로벌 특허 1000대'(IAM Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals) 차트에 캉신이 다시 뽑혔고 중국-국내(CHINA: DOMESTIC) 특허 소송 차트와 특허 출원 차트에 올랐다!

1209762a.jpg

1209762b.jpg

 1209762c.jpg

캉신 파트너인 동문천 씨, 진붕 씨, 장영 씨,캉뢰 로펌 파트너인 오귀명 씨는 우수한 개인 추천 차트에 뽑혔다('IAM Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals 2022').

1209762d.jpg

'IAM 글로벌 특허 1000대'(IAM PATENT 1000)은 전 세계에서 일류 특허사무소와 특허 전문가를 추천하는 데 전념하여 전 세계 특허 종사자들에게 권위적인 가치 참고를 제공했다.그 조사 연구자들은 홍콩과 영국 런던에 주재하여 매년 5개월에 걸쳐 전 세계 수십 개국의 1800여 명의 변호사, 특허 대리인과 회사 법무를 대상으로 조사 연구를 전개하여 해당 내용은 특허 출원, 특허 허가, 특허 상업화와 특허 소송 등 분야와 관련된다.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.