China:
캉신, 2022년 IAM 글로벌 특허 1000대 선정
최근 국제 권위
지적재산권 매체
IAM(Intellectual Asset Management)은'2022년 IAM
글로벌 특허 1000대'(IAM
Patent 1000 - The World's Leading Patent Professionals)
차트에 캉신이 다시
뽑혔고 중국-국내(CHINA:
DOMESTIC) 특허 소송
차트와 특허 출원
차트에 올랐다!
캉신 파트너인
동문천 씨, 진붕 씨,
장영 씨,캉뢰 로펌
파트너인 오귀명
씨는 우수한 개인
추천 차트에
뽑혔다('IAM Patent 1000 - The World's
Leading Patent Professionals 2022').
'IAM 글로벌 특허
1000대'(IAM PATENT 1000)은 전
세계에서 일류
특허사무소와 특허
전문가를 추천하는
데 전념하여 전 세계
특허 종사자들에게
권위적인 가치
참고를 제공했다.그
조사 연구자들은
홍콩과 영국 런던에
주재하여 매년
5개월에 걸쳐 전
세계 수십 개국의
1800여 명의 변호사,
특허 대리인과 회사
법무를 대상으로
조사 연구를
전개하여 해당
내용은 특허 출원,
특허 허가, 특허
상업화와 특허 소송
등 분야와
관련된다.
