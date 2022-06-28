全国知的財産権取引所連盟のメンバーである広西知的財産権取引センター、成都知的財産権取引センター、貴州陽光財産権取引所、湖北省知的財産権取引センター、上海技術取引所、武漢知的財産権取引所が先日、専利取引価格指数を共同で発表した。今年1〜5月、 専利取引価格指数のトップ3はバイオ農業と関連産業、バイオ医薬産業、先端非鉄金属素材であった。

従来の無形資産評価方法は、大量の特許の価値評価という実際の需要を満たすには限界がある。この課題の解決に向けて、連盟の6つのメンバーはそれぞれの優位性を発揮し、大量の特許取引データに基づいて、専利取引価格指数を共同で発表することで合意した。

専利取引価格指数は、実施の成約価格と、国の戦略的振興産業に関する分類などに基づいて算出する。月に一回更新するという。

