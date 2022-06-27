最近、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、外国の特許事務所2社が広東省・広州市で駐在員事務所を設立することを承認した。第1陣として中国国内での駐在員事務所の設立が承認された外国 特許事務所3社のうち、フランス利維知識産権公司とフランス諾華技術株式会社の2社は、事務所を広州市に設置することにした。

広州市は昨年より、CNIPAの承認を受け、外国人による中国の弁理士資格試験への参加や外国特許事務所の中国駐在員事務所設立などの業務を、広州開発区で試験的に実施した。また、今年3月1日に発効された「広東省中国・シンガポール・広州ナレッジシティーに関する条例」では、「中国の専利代理師（弁理士）の資格を取得した外国人は、ナレッジシティーに設立された特許代理機構で業務を請け負うことができる」、「条件に合致する外国人の資格取得者のナレッジシティーでの特許代理機構パートナーや株主登録を認める」などとした。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.