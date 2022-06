ARTICLE

一、 引用文件 的 获 得 对应申请的引用文件通常可通过两种方式获得: 1. 获取对应申请的审查文件列表中代码“code”以“1449”、“IDS”、“892”表示的文件,这些文件中所列的引用文件即为需要在“参与专利审查高速路(PPH)试点项目请求表”中列出的所有引用文件。 其中,(1)代码“1449”表示由发明人引用且被审查员考虑的引用文件,文件名称通常为“list of references cited by applicant and considered by examiner”;(2)代码“IDS”表示信息披露声明,文件名称通常为“Information Disclosure Statement (IDS) Form (SB08)”;(3)代码“892”表示由审查员引用的文件,文件名称通常为“list of reference cited by examiner”。

