On June 10, 2022, the China Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued Announcement No. 486, in which it is notified that:

For patents whose annuity fees (excluding the first annuity after grant) fall due between June 15, 2022 and December 31, 2022, and which are entitled to China's patent fee reduction policy, the deadline for paying the annuity fees is automatically extended to June 15, 2023, without incurring surcharge during the period. Where the relevant formalities are not completed and the annuity fees are not paid in accordance with the provisions of Rule 98 of the Implementing Regulations of the Patent Law by the extended deadline, the patents shall be terminated from the dates on which the annuity fees fall due in 2022.

