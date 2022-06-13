China:
中国が発表した5G標準必須パテントファミリーが1万8000に
中国国家知的財産権局知的財産権発展研究センターがこのほど発表した報告書によると、世界で発表された5G標準必須特許数は21万件余りで、4万7000のパテントファミリーがある。うち中国で発表されたパテントファミリーは1万8000と世界の40％近くを占め最多となっている。5G標準必須特許の展開が最も多い国・地域は順に、米国（4万6000件）、中国（3万9000件）、欧州（3万1000件）となっている。
同報告書によると、世界トップ15の特許出願者のうち中国企業は7社で、米国、日本、欧州、韓国が2社ずつ。専門家によると、「ワイヤレス資源管理」が引き続き5G標準必須特許の最も重要な技術方向で、46.9％の割合を占めている。これに続くのはアクセス技術、マルチキャリア伝送、チャネルコーディング、コアネットワーク及び次世代アクセスネットワークで、この6つの技術方向の5G標準必須特許が占める割合は89.8％という。
出所：人民網
