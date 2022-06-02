China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 지식재산 행정보호 기술조사관을 위한 최초의 온라인 교육 실시
2022년 5월 9일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
5월 6일부터 7일까지
지식재산 행정보호
기술조사관을 위한
최초의 온라인 교육
과정을 개최함
기술조사관은
특허행정의
집행과정에서
특허업무를
관리하는 부서에
기술적 지원을
제공하고, 관련
직원이 특허침해와
관련된 전문
기술문제를 쉽게
이해하고 식별할 수
있도록 도와주며,
구체적인
기술사실에 기초해
자문과 기술적
의견을 제공하는
역할을 함
- 2021년 6월 16일, CNIPA는
‘특허 및 직접회로
배치설계 침해
분쟁의 행정재결에
대한 기술조사관의
참여에 관한
규정'에 따라
기술조사관의
배치를 최종적으로
결정함
- 또한, 관련 부서의
추천을 받아
기계·전기·통신·의약바이오·화학·소재·디자인
등 다양한 기술
분야를 포괄한 제1차
지식재산 행정보호
기술조사관 35명을
최종 확정함
동 교육에는 제1차
지식재산 행정보호
기술조사관 35명이
모두 참여하였으며,
주요내용은 다음과
같음
- 지식재산
행정보호
기술조사관
시스템의 구축 현황
소개
- 관련 현지 업무의
관행 및 기술조사관
업무 경험 공유
- 특허 및 직접회로
배치설계 침해
분쟁에 대한
행정재결 업무
설명
- 상표 행정 보호
업무 설명
CNIPA는 지식재산
행정보호
기술조사관 제도를
지속적으로
정비하고 관련 업무
교육을 강화하며
국가 및 지역 사건
처리의 필요에 따라
관련 분야의
기술조사관을
행정재결에
참여시켜 지식재산
행정보호의 이점을
충분히 활용하고
지식재산권 보호를
강화해 나갈
계획임
