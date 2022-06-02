2022년 5월 9일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 5월 6일부터 7일까지 지식재산 행정보호 기술조사관을 위한 최초의 온라인 교육 과정을 개최함

기술조사관은 특허행정의 집행과정에서 특허업무를 관리하는 부서에 기술적 지원을 제공하고, 관련 직원이 특허침해와 관련된 전문 기술문제를 쉽게 이해하고 식별할 수 있도록 도와주며, 구체적인 기술사실에 기초해 자문과 기술적 의견을 제공하는 역할을 함

  • 2021년 6월 16일, CNIPA는 ‘특허 및 직접회로 배치설계 침해 분쟁의 행정재결에 대한 기술조사관의 참여에 관한 규정'에 따라 기술조사관의 배치를 최종적으로 결정함
  • 또한, 관련 부서의 추천을 받아 기계·전기·통신·의약바이오·화학·소재·디자인 등 다양한 기술 분야를 포괄한 제1차 지식재산 행정보호 기술조사관 35명을 최종 확정함

동 교육에는 제1차 지식재산 행정보호 기술조사관 35명이 모두 참여하였으며, 주요내용은 다음과 같음

  • 지식재산 행정보호 기술조사관 시스템의 구축 현황 소개
  • 관련 현지 업무의 관행 및 기술조사관 업무 경험 공유
  • 특허 및 직접회로 배치설계 침해 분쟁에 대한 행정재결 업무 설명
  • 상표 행정 보호 업무 설명

CNIPA는 지식재산 행정보호 기술조사관 제도를 지속적으로 정비하고 관련 업무 교육을 강화하며 국가 및 지역 사건 처리의 필요에 따라 관련 분야의 기술조사관을 행정재결에 참여시켜 지식재산 행정보호의 이점을 충분히 활용하고 지식재산권 보호를 강화해 나갈 계획임

