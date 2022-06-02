China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 국가 차원의 특허 내비게이션 사업 지원 서비스 기관 건설
2022년 5월 10일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
‘특허 내비게이션
사업 지원 서비스
기관 건설 착수에
관한 통지'를
발표함
특허
내비게이션은 특허
관련 데이터를
종합적으로
분석하여 지식재산
정책 결정, 산업
계획, 기업 운영
방안 등에 대한
방향성을 제시하는
것으로 2012년
시범사업이 시작된
후 CNIPA의 주요
사업으로 운영되고
있음
동 통지에 따르면,
CNIPA는 국가 차원의
특허 내비게이션
사업 지원 서비스
기관을 건설하여
특허 내비게이션의
육성 및 개선, 지도
서비스, 공급 및
수요 연결 메커니즘
구축 등을 추진함
(1) 중점 조치
- 기관 선정 및 평가
기준의 제정을
검토하고 기준에
적합한 기관을 건설
우선순위에
지속적으로
추가하며 동적인
조정과 지속적인
개선을 추진하는
육성 메커니즘
수립
- 특허 내비게이션
사업 지도 센터를
설치하여 특허
내비게이션 관련
업무 교육, 기준
보급 및 대중화,
성과 평가, 연구
지원 등을
조직적으로 수행
- 특허 내비게이션
서비스 기지의
건설을 중점적으로
지원하고 주요
프로젝트, 핵심
산업, 핵심 기술을
연계하여 혁신
주체의 실제 수요에
대응
(2) 특허 내비게이션
사업 지원 서비스
기관의 역할
- ‘특허
내비게이션 지침'
국가 표준2)을
활용하여
전국적으로 영향력
있는 특허
내비게이션 시범
사업을 실시하고
실제 응용할 수 있는
대표적인 성과를
지속적으로 창출
- 특허
내비게이션의 운용
패턴을 다양화하고
활용 케이스를
발굴하며 업무
방식과 제도 체계를
개선
- 국가 중점 분야의
관련 지원 요구에
즉각적으로
대응하고 핵심 기술
연구를 지원하며
주요 정부 프로젝트
및 지역·산업
계획의 수립
서비스를 제공하고
시장 주체의 특허
출원 효율성 개선을
촉진
- 특허 내비게이션
통합 서비스 플랫폼
구축에 참여하고
대표적인 사례를
공유하며
산업·지역의 특허
내비게이션 보고서
작성과 보급형 응용
제품 개발 등을
지원
