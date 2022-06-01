发文日期：2022-04-21

4月21日，最高人民法院举行2022年知识产权宣传周新闻发布会，发布《中国法院知识产权司法保护状况（2021年）》，介绍了过去一年中国法院知识产权司法保护成果，主要体现在以下几方面：

立法方面， 最高人民法院2021年先后发布：《最高人民法院关于审理侵害知识产权民事案件适用惩罚性赔偿的解释》、《最高人民法院关于审理申请注册的药品相关的专利权纠纷民事案件适用法律若干问题的规定》、《最高人民法院关于审理侵害植物新品种权纠纷案件具体应用法律问题的若干规定（二）》等司法解释，以统一裁判标准，应对知识产权领域新问题、新挑战。

案件数据方面， 全国法院2021年新收一审、二审、申请再审等各类知识产权案件642968件，审结601544件（含旧存），比2020年分别上升22.33%和14.71%，均创下历史新高。­­­

协同保护方面，最高人民法院积极参与打击侵权假冒行动，与国家知识产权局、国家反垄断局建立沟通联络机制，推动行政执法和司法审判有效衔接。此外，还充分发挥与国家知识产权局联合建立的在线诉调对接工作机制，各地法院委派诉前调解涉知识产权纠纷案件超过2万件。

最高人民法院2021年还制定出台了《人民法院知识产权司法保护规划(2021-2025年)》，明确了中国知识产权司法保护未来五年的目标、任务和举措。­­

