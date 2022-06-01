China:
最高法发布《中国法院知识产权司法保护状况（2021年）》
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
发文日期：2022-04-21
4月21日，最高人民法院举行2022年知识产权宣传周新闻发布会，发布《中国法院知识产权司法保护状况（2021年）》，介绍了过去一年中国法院知识产权司法保护成果，主要体现在以下几方面：
立法方面，
最高人民法院2021年先后发布：《最高人民法院关于审理侵害知识产权民事案件适用惩罚性赔偿的解释》、《最高人民法院关于审理申请注册的药品相关的专利权纠纷民事案件适用法律若干问题的规定》、《最高人民法院关于审理侵害植物新品种权纠纷案件具体应用法律问题的若干规定（二）》等司法解释，以统一裁判标准，应对知识产权领域新问题、新挑战。
案件数据方面，
全国法院2021年新收一审、二审、申请再审等各类知识产权案件642968件，审结601544件（含旧存），比2020年分别上升22.33%和14.71%，均创下历史新高。
协同保护方面，最高人民法院积极参与打击侵权假冒行动，与国家知识产权局、国家反垄断局建立沟通联络机制，推动行政执法和司法审判有效衔接。此外，还充分发挥与国家知识产权局联合建立的在线诉调对接工作机制，各地法院委派诉前调解涉知识产权纠纷案件超过2万件。
最高人民法院2021年还制定出台了《人民法院知识产权司法保护规划(2021-2025年)》，明确了中国知识产权司法保护未来五年的目标、任务和举措。
资料来源：最高法 2022-04-21
链接：https://www.court.gov.cn/upload/file/2022/04/21/16/19/20220421161909_81490.pdf
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.