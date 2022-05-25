China:
北京市、外資系R＆Dセンターの設立奨励政策を5月1日より施行
最近、世界的な影響力を持つ科学技術イノベーションの中心地を目指す北京市は、外資系研究開発（R＆D）センターの設立を奨励、支援する政策を発表した。税金優遇策や人材誘致、知的財産の保護強化などの19の内容が盛り込まれている。
知的財産権関連では、
外資系研究開発センターが取得した国内外の発明特許は、国内資本機関と同様の資金援助政策を享受することができる外資系研究開発センターに知的財産サービスを提供する外国特許代理機関の常駐代表機関の設立に関する試行事業を実施する海外の有名な仲裁機関が中国（北京）自由貿易試験区に業務機関を設立することを支援する外資系研究開発センターが北京知的財産権取引センターと北京市融資サービスセンターを利用して、知的財産権担保融資のためのワンストップ総合サービスを受けられるよう支援するなどの内容を盛り込んだ。
出所：北京市政府公式サイト
