China Remained the Top PCT Filer in 2021

Date: 10 February 2022

According to data released by WIPO on 10 February, the number of international patent applications submitted by Chinese applicants through the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in 2021 reached 69,500, a year-on-year increase of 0.9%. China ranked first in the number of applications filed for the third consecutive year. For the fifth year in a row, Huawei topped the list of applicants. In 2021, Chinese applicants submitted 73,100 international trademark applications through the Madrid system, ranking third in the world after the United States and Germany.

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the total number of PCT international patent applications continued to grow in 2021, with a year-on-year increase of 0.9%, which is a record high. The top five filing countries were China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Thirteen Chinese companies, including Huawei, OPPO, BOE, and ZTE, entered the Top 50 global PCT international patent applicants list, and 19 universities, including Zhejiang University and Tsinghua University, entered the Top 50 list of educational institutions filing PCT Applications.

Source: CNIPA

Link: https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/10/art_53_173154.html

2021年中国PCT国际专利申请仍居全球第一

日期：2022-02-10

2月10日WIPO发布的数据显示，2021年中国申请人通过《专利合作条约》（PCT）途径提交的国际专利申请达6.95万件，同比增长0.9%，连续第三年位居申请量排行榜首位，华为公司连续第五年位居申请人榜首。2021年中国申请人通过马德里体系提交的国际商标申请达7.31万件，位居美、德之后，排名全球第三。

2021年，全球创新主体克服新冠肺炎影响，推动PCT国际专利申请总量逆势增长，同比增长0.9%，创历史新高，申请量前五的国家分别为中、美、日、韩、德。中国有包括华为、OPPO、京东方、中兴等在内的13家企业进入全球PCT国际专利申请人排行榜前50位，有包括浙江大学、清华大学等在内的19所高校进入全球教育机构PCT国际专利申请人排行榜前50位。

资料来源：国家知识产权局 2022-02-10

新闻链接：https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/10/art_53_173154.html

China Joins WIPO's Hague System and the Marrakesh Treaty

Issue Date: 5 February 2022

Promulgation Date: 5 May 2022

China formally submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) accession documents to the Hague Agreement and the Marrakesh Treaty. The Hague Agreement and the Marrakesh Treaty will both come into force in China on 5 May 2022.

The Hague Agreement is an international treaty on intellectual property rights related to the international registration of industrial designs. The Hague System enables applicants to register a design in multiple countries by filing one application. China's entry into the system will not only help domestic designers protect and promote their designs overseas more conveniently and cost effectively, but also make it easier for foreign designers to enter the Chinese market.

The Marrakesh Treaty, an international treaty intended to facilitate access to published works by persons who are blind, visually impaired, or have other print disabilities such as dyslexia, is the world's first and only law human rights treaty in the copyright realm. China's entry into the Treaty will not only bring more opportunities for the blind and visually impaired in China to obtain copyright works but will also facilitate the cross-border flow of accessible Chinese works.

Source: WIPO

Link: https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/zh/articles/2022/article_0001.html

中国加入WIPO海牙体系和《马拉喀什条约》

发文日期：2022-02-05

生效日期：2022-05-05

中国正式向世界知识产权组织提交《海牙协定》加入书，加入WIPO工业品外观设计国际注册海牙体系，《海牙协定》将于2022年5月5日在我国正式生效。同日，中国也递交了《马拉喀什条约》批准书，该条约将于三个月后在我国正式生效。

《海牙协定》是有关工业品外观设计国际注册的知识产权国际条约，海牙体系使用户无需在各个国家或地区单独提出多项申请，只需在线提交一份国际申请即可实现在90多个国家注册多达100项外观设计。中国的加入不仅有利于本国设计者更加便利、便宜地在海外保护和推广其外观设计，也使得外国设计者进入中国市场更为容易。

《马拉喀什条约》是旨在为盲人、视力障碍者或其他印刷品阅读障碍者获得已出版的作品提供便利的国际条约，该条约是世界上第一部、也是目前唯一一部版权领域的人权条约。中国的加入不仅意味着中国的盲人和视力障碍者有更多机会获得版权作品，还将促进无障碍中文作品的跨境流动。

资料来源：世界知识产权组织 2022-02-05

新闻链接： https://www.wipo.int/pressroom/zh/articles/2022/article_0001.html

The Intellectual Property Tribunal of the Supreme People's Court Issues its Annual Report 2021

Date: 28 February 2022

The Intellectual Property Tribunal of the Supreme People's Court has released its ‘2021 Tribunal Annual Report', which summarises the Tribunal's work and results for the year.

In 2021, the Intellectual Property Court strengthened the judicial protection of intellectual property rights in key areas, including core technologies and emerging industries, by focusing on appeal cases related to patent and other technical intellectual property and antitrust laws.

The report notes that in 2021, a total of 5,238 technical intellectual property and antitrust cases (4,335 newly received) were accepted, and 3,460 cases were concluded, with a settlement ratio of 79.8%. Compared to the same period in 2020, the number of newly received cases increased by 1,158, a growth rate of 36.4%; the number of decided cases increased by 673, a growth rate of 24.1%. In addition, each judge decide, on average, 83.5 cases during the year, a year-on-year increase of 1.2%.

Source: SPC

Link: https://www.court.gov.cn/zixun-xiangqing-347361.html

最高人民法院知识产权法庭发布年度报告（2021）

发文日期：2022-02-28

最高人民法院知识产权法庭发布了《2021年法庭年度报告》，对2021年的工作内容及工作成果进行系统总结。过去一年，知识产权法庭通过对专利等技术类知识产权上诉案件和垄断上诉案件重点集中审理，加大了对关键核心技术、重点领域、新兴产业等领域的知识产权司法保护力度。

报告中提到， 2021年共受理技术类知识产权和垄断案件5238件（新收4335件），审结3460件，结收比为79.8%。与2020年同期相比，新收案件数量增加1158件，增长率为36.4%；结案数量增加673件，增长率为24.1%。此外，2021年法官人均结案83.5件，同比增长1.2%。

资料来源：最高人民法院 2022-02-28

新闻链接：https://www.court.gov.cn/zixun-xiangqing-347361.html

Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book) Sues Three Companies for Unfair Competition in Providing Ghostwriting Services

Date: 25 February 2022

Xiaohongshu, a lifestyle platform, with a reputation as a trusted source of product recommendations and reviews, has announced that it is filing a lawsuit against three content publication platforms and multi-channel network (MCN) institutions, including Yunmeiyi, Qunliang, and Shengshi Qilin. These platforms all engage people to produce fraudulent content such as fake reviews, which are published on Xiaohungshu's platform. Xiaohongshu alleges that this service is damaging the ecology and reputation of the Xiaohongshu platform and harming the rights and interests of users, and that it constitutes unfair competition. It is requiring the three institutions to immediately stop their false promotion and compensate it for economic loss. This is not the first time Xiaohongshu has filed a lawsuit against this type of behavior. Previously, it filed lawsuits against four companies, including Vmedea, in relation to the same conduct.

These lawsuits are all part of Xiaohongshu's special campaign against false promotions on its platform. In addition to the lawsuits, Xiaohongshu has also adopted methods such as bans and deletion of accounts and fake reviews. Since the launch of the campaign on 16 December 2021, it has so far banned 81 merchants and brands from using its platform, and deleted a total of 172,600 fake reviews, or other forms of promotion, and 53,600 illegal accounts.

Source: Ce.cn

Link: http://www.ce.cn/xwzx/gnsz/gdxw/202202/25/t20220225_37357224.shtml

小红书起诉云媒易等3家公司提供“代写代发”服务涉嫌不正当竞争

日期：2022-02-25

小红书宣布对云媒易、群量、盛世麒麟等3家通告平台和MCN机构提起诉讼。这些平台均对外提供代写代发“种草笔记”的服务，小红书认为这种服务帮助商家及博主进行虚假推广，对小红书平台的生态和信誉造成损害，同时也损害了平台用户的合法权益，涉嫌构成不正当竞争，因此要求这三家机构立即停止其虚假推广行为，并赔偿经济损失。这并非小红书针对此类行为第一次提起诉讼，此前，小红书已就相同服务对微媒通告等4家公司提起诉讼。

这些诉讼均是小红书“虚假种草”专项治理行动的一部分，除诉讼外，小红书还采取账号封禁、删除笔记等方式。自2021年12月16日启动 “虚假种草”专项治理开始，小红书迄今已累计封禁81个涉嫌虚假种草品牌和线下商户，共处理相关虚假种草笔记17.26万篇、违规账号5.36万个。

资料来源：中国经济网 2022-02-25

新闻链接： http://www.ce.cn/xwzx/gnsz/gdxw/202202/25/t20220225_37357224.shtml

