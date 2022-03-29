China:
天津、昨年の専利登録件数が29.8％増 1万人当り特許保有件数が31.3件
天津は様々な手段を活用し、知的財産権保護の全面的な強化に取り組み、成果を上げている。昨年、天津の有効特許が4万3400件に達し、前年に比べて13.78％増加した。市知識産権局関係者が明らかにした。
特許、実用新案、意匠を合わせた三種類権利の総登録件数が前年比29.8％増の9万7900件に達し、人口1万人当り特許保有件数が31.3件となっている。昨年の商標出願が9万5000件、商標登録が6万7900件、有効商標が前年比22％増の35万2600件で、天津市企業の保有する中国馳名商標が156件に達している。
天津市は現在、市知的財産権保護センターと濱海新区知的財産権保護センターからなる保護体制を確立している。2つの保護センターに約2000社の企業が登録し、知財保護の支援サービスを受けている。また、市知識産権局は出願手続きの円滑化に注力し、紙書類による専利出願の受付の所要時間を3営業日から1営業日に短縮させた。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
