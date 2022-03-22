China:
China Has Ceased Issuing Paper Patent Certificates
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
According to the CNIPA announcement 427 released February 11,
2022, the China National Intellectual Property Administration
(CNIPA) would no longer accept requests for paper patent
certificates of e-filed patent applications from March 1, 2022.
The authenticity of the e-certificate can be verified through
China patent electronic application system.
https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/11/art_74_173171.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.
What is a trade mark search?
LegalVision
The article explains the importance of trade mark searches and why you should conduct one before registering the mark.