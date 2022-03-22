ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

According to the CNIPA announcement 427 released February 11, 2022, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) would no longer accept requests for paper patent certificates of e-filed patent applications from March 1, 2022.

The authenticity of the e-certificate can be verified through China patent electronic application system.

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/2/11/art_74_173171.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.