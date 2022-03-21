China:
上海知識産権法院、Valeo特許侵害訴訟で法定賠償額の上限500万元認定
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、上海知識産権法院（知財裁判所）は、仏自動車部品大手のValeo（ヴァレオ）が珠海市のランプメーカーと上海市の自動車販売業者を相手取り、
特許権侵害の差し止めと賠償金の支払いを求めた訴訟で、法定賠償額の上限にあたる500万元（1元は約18.4円）の損害賠償と合理的支出35万元の支払いを被告側に命じる判決を下した。
本件は、ヴァレオ社が、同社の特許ZL201380038365.7（名称：「ビーム放出装置および特に自動車に使用される当該装置を含むランプ」）が両被告によって侵害されたとして、上海知識産権法院に提訴し、侵害行為の差し止め、損害賠償700万元及び合理的支出60万元の支払いを請求したものである。
上海知識産権法院は審理により、被疑侵害品が使用した技術案は対象特許の権利範囲に属すると認定し、両被告の行為は特許権侵害行為であり、侵害停止と損害賠償の法的責任を負わなければならないとの判決を下した。また、原告は、被告の侵害による不法所得に基づいて賠償額を算定すると主張したが、提出された証拠によって侵害品の利益率、侵害者の得た利益を算出するのは困難であるため、同法院は侵害行為の性質や情状などの要素に基づいて、法定賠償額として、500万元の損害賠償と35万元の合理的支出を言い渡した。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.
What is a trade mark search?
LegalVision
The article explains the importance of trade mark searches and why you should conduct one before registering the mark.