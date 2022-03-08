China:
最高人民法院、2021年の知的財産法廷裁判要旨を発表
最近、最高人民法院は、「最高人民法院知的財産法廷裁判要旨(2021)」(以下、
「裁判要旨2021」)を公布した。「裁判要旨
2021」は、2021年に最高法院の知的財産法廷が結審した3460件の技術類
知的財産権と独占禁止事件から48件の典型的事例を選出して、55条の裁判要旨をまとめた。
55件の裁判要旨は、専利（特許・実用新案・意匠）行政事件、専利民事事件、植物新品種事件、集積回路配置設計事件、営業秘密事件、コンピュータ
ソフトウエア事件、独占関連事件、技術類知的財産権契約事件の8類の裁判に関わり、知的財産権裁判における最高人民法院の司法理念、審理方針、裁判方法が示されており、各地裁判所の類似事件の審理に重要な指導的役割を果たすと思われる。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
