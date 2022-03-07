最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、「専利詐称行為に対する行政処罰の裁量基準」について、広東省知識産権局からの照会に対して回答を行い、ホームページで公示した。

　CNIPAの回答によると、「専利行政法執行弁法」第47条の「違法所得」は、「専利詐称行政処罰裁量参考基準」の中の「違法所得額」と同じ意味である。なお、「専利詐称行政処罰裁量参考基準」における「違法所得額」の計算は、「専利行政法執行弁法」の関連規定に基づいて行うものとする。

　専利詐称事件の調査と処理においては、違法所得額は法的に調査された違法事実として、違法の程度と違法の情状を確定するための主な根拠である。このため、専利詐称事件の調査と処理を行う際に、違法所得額を参考にして、違法の程度や情状を判断し、情状が深刻である詐称行為を公安機関に速やかに移送する必要があるとしている。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

