China:
CNIPA、専利詐称行為に対する行政処罰の裁量基準について回答
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、「専利詐称行為に対する行政処罰の裁量基準」について、広東省知識産権局からの照会に対して回答を行い、ホームページで公示した。
CNIPAの回答によると、「専利行政法執行弁法」第47条の「違法所得」は、「専利詐称行政処罰裁量参考基準」の中の「違法所得額」と同じ意味である。なお、「専利詐称行政処罰裁量参考基準」における「違法所得額」の計算は、「専利行政法執行弁法」の関連規定に基づいて行うものとする。
専利詐称事件の調査と処理においては、違法所得額は法的に調査された違法事実として、違法の程度と違法の情状を確定するための主な根拠である。このため、専利詐称事件の調査と処理を行う際に、違法所得額を参考にして、違法の程度や情状を判断し、情状が深刻である詐称行為を公安機関に速やかに移送する必要があるとしている。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.