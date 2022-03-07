China:
中国シンガポール広州知識シティ条例」が3月1日より施行
広東省中国シンガポール広州知識シティ条例」（以下、「条例」）が3月1日より施行されることになった。2月23日に広東省人民代表大会常務委員会が開いた記者発表会でわかった。
中国シンガポール広州知識シティは2010年に設立され、2018年11月に中国とシンガポールの国家レベル二国間協力プロジェクトに昇格した。2020年8月、国務院は「中国シンガポール広州知識シティ全体発展計画(2020-2035年)」を認可した。
「条例」は知識シティでバイオ医薬やビッグ・ヘルス（Big
Health）、次世代情報技術、新素材、新エネルギーなどの知識集約型産業の発展に注力する方針を明確にした。また、人材の誘致や育成、サービス、支援を強化することとしている。
最近、特許審査や集積回路配置図設計登録などの手続きの円滑化、知的財産権の保護・運用の促進などに関する施策が盛り込まれている。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
