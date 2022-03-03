先日に、広州知識産権法院は、記者発表会を開催し、科学技術イノベーションを支援、保証する十大典型的事例を発表し、2021年度の技術関連事件の裁判活動状況を説明した。

昨年、広州 知識産権法院が受理した専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）関連事件は5403件で、受理した各種類事件全体の35.4％を占め、結審件数は5555件、受理件数を上回っている。

内訳は特許が受理408件、結審363件、実用新案が受理906件、結審1030件、意匠が受理3976件、結審4059件、その他の訴因が受理113件、結審103件となっている。また、通年で受理した技術ノウハウ関連事件が38件、独占禁止関連事件が4件、コンピュータソフトウェア関連事件が158件、結審した集積回路配置図設計関連事件が1件、育成者権関連事件が10件であった。

昨年、広州知識産権法院が受理した外国、香港・澳門・台湾に関わる知的財産権紛争事件は397件に、結審件数は325件にそれぞれ達している。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.