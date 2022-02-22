先日、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は公告第472号にて、3月1日より紙による「専利証書」の発行を中止し、全面的な電子化を実施する方針を公示した。

CNIPAの公告によると、国務院のデジタル政府構築という方針を徹底するため、同局は専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）審査サービスの全面的な電子化を推進し、専利審査に関わる全ての手続きをオンラインで行うことにした。CNIPAは2022年3月1日より、紙による「専利証書」の発行の受付を中止し、専利出願電子システムを通じて電子的な「専利証書」のみを発行するとした。なお、電子「専利証書」の真正性は、中国専利電子出願網を通じて検証できるという。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

