China:
国家知識産権局、3月1日より「専利証書」の全面的電子化を実施
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
先日、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は公告第472号にて、3月1日より紙による「専利証書」の発行を中止し、全面的な電子化を実施する方針を公示した。
CNIPAの公告によると、国務院のデジタル政府構築という方針を徹底するため、同局は専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）審査サービスの全面的な電子化を推進し、専利審査に関わる全ての手続きをオンラインで行うことにした。CNIPAは2022年3月1日より、紙による「専利証書」の発行の受付を中止し、専利出願電子システムを通じて電子的な「専利証書」のみを発行するとした。なお、電子「専利証書」の真正性は、中国専利電子出願網を通じて検証できるという。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.