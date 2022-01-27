ARTICLE

IP News

CNIPA Issued the 14th Five-Year Plan for the Protection and Use of Geographic Indications

Date：2022-01-12

China National Intellectual Property Administration has formulated the 14th Five-Year Plan for Protection and Use of Geographical Indications (hereinafter referred to as the “plan”), China's first five-year plan regarding geographical indications.

According to the plan, by 2025, the number of recognized geographical indications will maintain steady and reasonable growth and the number of market entities using geographical indications will exceed 18,000, with sustained growth in annual direct output value. At the same time, China will establish and revise a series of national, local and group standards for geographical indications, build 100 national demonstration areas for the protection of geographical indication products, and help more Chinese geographical indications get protected overseas.

Next, the China National Intellectual Property Administration will further underpin the protection and management of geographical indications by improving the relevant legal system, optimizing the review mechanism, strengthening the regulation of geographical indications and the quality of the origin, enhancing the branding of geographical indications and their brand value. In addition, the China National Intellectual Property Administration will facilitate the development of geographical indication-related industries and promote the collaborative application and cross-border integration. While refining the protection and management of geographical indications in China, the administration will help them gain wider international recognition, fostering their competitive advantages in overseas markets.

Source: http://www.gov.cn/zhengce/content/2022-01/12/content_5667817.htm

IP Laws & Regulations

CNIPA Released Measures on Establishment of Permanent Representative Offices of Foreign Patent Agencies

Date：2022-01-07

On January 7, the China National Intellectual Property Administration issued the Administrative Measures for the Establishment of Permanent Representative Offices by Foreign Patent Agencies in China (hereinafter referred to as the “measures”) to regulate such agencies' establishment of permanent representative offices and their activities in China, protect the legitimate rights and interests of these offices and their representatives, optimize the business environment, and ensure the high-quality development of the patent agency industry.

Divided into four chapters and 19 articles, the measures stipulate the application procedures and licensing conditions for the establishment of permanent representative offices by foreign patent agencies in China and specify the management of such offices by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and provincial intellectual property management departments. In addition, the measures clarify the legal liabilities that the offices shall assume when they commit violations.

Source: https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/1/11/art_527_172712.html?xxgkhide=1

