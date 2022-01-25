The added value of China's patent-intensive industries in 2020 reached about 12.13 trillion yuan (about $1.9 trillion), an increase of 5.8 percent over the previous year.

These industries contributed 11.97 percent of the country's gross domestic product, said a joint statement by the CNIPA and the National Bureau of Statistics on Dec 30.

The new equipment manufacturing industry registered over 3.41 trillion yuan in added value, or 28.2 percent of that of all patent-intensive sectors, accounting for the highest proportion.

It was followed by the industry of information and communication technology for services, which saw the highest increase among all sectors at 15.7 percent.

Driven by the strong demand for epidemic prevention products, the growth of the medical industry accelerated to 10.1 percent, up 4.7 percentage points from 2019.

