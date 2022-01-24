Recently, the CNIPA agreed to build China (Dalian), China (Taizhou), China (Luoyang) Intellectual Property Protection Centers (hereinafter referred to as "Dalian IPPC", "Taizhou IPPC", "Luoyang IPPC"). The total number of intellectual property protection centers under construction and in operation in China adds up to 57.

Dalian IPPC, the 3rd protection center in Liaoning Province and the 6th in the Northeast China, engaged in the rapid collaborative protection work for new energy and high-end equipment manufacturing industries. It will further support the implementation of Northeast Revitalization Strategy and serve the high quality development of local traditional advantage industries.

Taizhou IPPC, the 8th protection center in Jiangsu Province, engaged in rapid collaborative protection work for advanced equipment manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries. For the time being, Jiangsu Province boasts the largest number of protection centers in China. Rapid collaborative protection work of intellectual property will effectively help the local governments to build an intellectual property protection system that supports a world-class business environment.

Luoyang IPPC, the 2nd protection center in Henan Province, engaged in rapid collaborative protection work for advanced equipment manufacturing and new material industries. Luoyang IPPC will support old industrial bases to accelerate the gathering of core scientific research resources, which will be of great importance in stimulating the vitality of industrial innovation and helping the local governments to enhance economic competitiveness.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202112/366300.html

