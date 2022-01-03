China:
中国、昨年の特許集約型産業付加価値額は12兆1289億元
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
国家統計局は30日、「2020年全国特許集約型産業付加価値額データ公告」を発表した。
計算によると、昨年の全国特許集約型産業付加価値額は前年比5.8％増（価格要因を除去せず、以下同）の12兆1289億元（1元は約18.0円）で、同期の国内総生産（GDP）の現価の伸び率を3.1ポイント上回った。対GDP比は前年比0.35ポイント増の11.97％だった。
内部構造を見ると、新設備製造業の規模が最も大きく、その付加価値額は3兆4194億元で、特許集約型産業付加価値額の28.2％を占めた。次は情報通信技術サービス業で、付加価値額は2兆6415億元に上り、21.8％を占め、前年の3位から2位に浮上。3位は情報通信技術製造業で、付加価値額は2兆4177億元に上り、19.9％を占めた。最も小規模だったのは環境保護産業で、付加価値額は2748億元に上り、2.3％を占めた。
伸び率を見ると、情報通信技術サービス業が15.7％と最速。中国内外の防疫用品の旺盛な需要により、企業の生産拡大などの要素にけん引され、医薬品・医療産業の伸び率が前年より4.7ポイント増の10.1％にのぼった。
出所：人民網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.