国家統計局は30日、「2020年全国特許集約型産業付加価値額データ公告」を発表した。

計算によると、昨年の全国特許集約型産業付加価値額は前年比5.8％増（価格要因を除去せず、以下同）の12兆1289億元（1元は約18.0円）で、同期の国内総生産（GDP）の現価の伸び率を3.1ポイント上回った。対GDP比は前年比0.35ポイント増の11.97％だった。

内部構造を見ると、新設備製造業の規模が最も大きく、その付加価値額は3兆4194億元で、特許集約型産業付加価値額の28.2％を占めた。次は情報通信技術サービス業で、付加価値額は2兆6415億元に上り、21.8％を占め、前年の3位から2位に浮上。3位は情報通信技術製造業で、付加価値額は2兆4177億元に上り、19.9％を占めた。最も小規模だったのは環境保護産業で、付加価値額は2748億元に上り、2.3％を占めた。

伸び率を見ると、情報通信技術サービス業が15.7％と最速。中国内外の防疫用品の旺盛な需要により、企業の生産拡大などの要素にけん引され、医薬品・医療産業の伸び率が前年より4.7ポイント増の10.1％にのぼった。

出所：人民網

