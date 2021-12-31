China:
상해 포동신구의 높은 수준의 지적재산권 보호 제도 건립에 관한 규정은 12월 1일부터 시행한다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
12월 1일에 을
정식으로
실시하였다.《규정》은
상해시
인민대표대회
상무위원회가
전국인민대표대회
상무위원회의 권한
수여 아래 처음으로
제정한 포동신구
개혁과 혁신에 관한
지방 법규 중의
하나이다.
은 모두 16조로
지적재산권 종합
관리와 종합 집행
개혁의
심화,'신속한
보호'와'엄격한
보호'에 대한 조치
강화, 권리 침해
행위에 대한 각
부서의 공동 징계
실시, 지적재산권
가치 실현 등 내용을
포함한다.
'규정'은 특히
지적재산권에
대한'신속한
보호'와'엄격한
보호'를
강조했다.'신속
보호'의
경우'규정'은
특허출원의
조기예비심사와
특허무효사건의
신속권리확인서비스
제공,
특허권리확인사건과
행정재결사건의
공동심리기구 확립
등의 조치를 3조, 4조,
11조에
명시했다.'엄격한
보호'측면에서는
사용 목적이 아닌
악의적인 상표 등록
신청 행위에 대해
처벌을 강화하고
더욱 강력한 징벌적
배상제도를
적용한다.
자료 출처: 중국
기업
지적재산권망
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
10 Strangest Trademarks Ever (Part I)
Photon legal
Remember the green logo on your Starbucks coffee? And how about the half-eaten Apple on your iPhone? Of course, you would remember because these are all trademarks which help us identify legit products and brands.