12월 1일에 을 정식으로 실시하였다.《규정》은 상해시 인민대표대회 상무위원회가 전국인민대표대회 상무위원회의 권한 수여 아래 처음으로 제정한 포동신구 개혁과 혁신에 관한 지방 법규 중의 하나이다.

은 모두 16조로  지적재산권 종합 관리와 종합 집행 개혁의 심화,'신속한 보호'와'엄격한 보호'에 대한 조치 강화, 권리 침해 행위에 대한 각 부서의 공동 징계 실시, 지적재산권 가치 실현 등 내용을 포함한다.

'규정'은 특히 지적재산권에 대한'신속한 보호'와'엄격한 보호'를 강조했다.'신속 보호'의 경우'규정'은 특허출원의 조기예비심사와 특허무효사건의 신속권리확인서비스 제공, 특허권리확인사건과 행정재결사건의 공동심리기구 확립 등의 조치를 3조, 4조, 11조에 명시했다.'엄격한 보호'측면에서는 사용 목적이 아닌 악의적인 상표 등록 신청 행위에 대해 처벌을 강화하고 더욱 강력한 징벌적 배상제도를 적용한다.

자료 출처: 중국 기업 지적재산권망

