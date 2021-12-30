China:
自動車インテリジェントコックピット分野の特許出願、中国が4割強
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
最近、知的財産情報の検索・分析サービスを手掛けるパットスナップ（PatSnap）は、自動車インテリジェントコックピットと車載情報娯楽システム技術分野の特許動向に関する報告書を発表した。
インテリジェントコックピットは車載情報娯楽システム、IoVシステム、多感覚インタラクションシステムなどのコンポーネントで構成されており、従来型のコックピットより情報処理能力や快適性に非常に優れている。PatSnapによると、インテリジェントコックピット産業チェーンに含まれる32の主流機能から統計すると、世界のこの分野の特許出願件数は19万3千件あった。今年11月の時点で、中国は8万2300件の出願でトップとなり、世界の42.56％を占めた。2位の日本と3位の米国がそれぞれ3万1900件（16.52％）と1万9300件（9.96％）の出願があった。報告書は、自動車生産台数が世界で最も高い3カ国として、中国、日本、米国の特許出願件数が全体の7割近くを占め、自動車産業発展の方向性をある程度代表しているとの見解を示した。
車載情報娯楽システムはインテリジェントコックピット産業において、市場シェアが最も大きい機能である。2021年11月の時点で、関連特許出願が2万件あり、うち中国の特許出願件数は6542件で全体の32.9%を占め、首位に立っている。続いて米国が4722件で23.71%を占め、3位と4位は日本とドイツだった。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
10 Strangest Trademarks Ever (Part I)
Photon legal
Remember the green logo on your Starbucks coffee? And how about the half-eaten Apple on your iPhone? Of course, you would remember because these are all trademarks which help us identify legit products and brands.