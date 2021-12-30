最近、知的財産情報の検索・分析サービスを手掛けるパットスナップ（PatSnap）は、自動車インテリジェントコックピットと車載情報娯楽システム技術分野の特許動向に関する報告書を発表した。

インテリジェントコックピットは車載情報娯楽システム、IoVシステム、多感覚インタラクションシステムなどのコンポーネントで構成されており、従来型のコックピットより情報処理能力や快適性に非常に優れている。PatSnapによると、インテリジェントコックピット産業チェーンに含まれる32の主流機能から統計すると、世界のこの分野の特許出願件数は19万3千件あった。今年11月の時点で、中国は8万2300件の出願でトップとなり、世界の42.56％を占めた。2位の日本と3位の米国がそれぞれ3万1900件（16.52％）と1万9300件（9.96％）の出願があった。報告書は、自動車生産台数が世界で最も高い3カ国として、中国、日本、米国の特許出願件数が全体の7割近くを占め、自動車産業発展の方向性をある程度代表しているとの見解を示した。

車載情報娯楽システムはインテリジェントコックピット産業において、市場シェアが最も大きい機能である。2021年11月の時点で、関連特許出願が2万件あり、うち中国の特許出願件数は6542件で全体の32.9%を占め、首位に立っている。続いて米国が4722件で23.71%を占め、3位と4位は日本とドイツだった。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網 

