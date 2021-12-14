China:
국가 지적재산권국은 첫 번째 중대한 특허권 침해 분쟁 행정 판결 안건을 수리한다
최근 국가
지적재산권국은
《중화인민공화국특허법》,
《중대 특허권 침해
분쟁 행정재결
방법》의 관련
규정에 따라 첫 번째
두 건의 중대 특허권
침해 분쟁 행정재결
안건을
수리하였다.
청구인은 《중대
특허권 침해 분쟁
행정재결 방법》의
제5조 규정에 따라
행정재결
청구자료를
제출하고 관련 지방
지적재산권국에
《중대 특허권 침해
분쟁 행정재결
방법》 제3조에
부합되는
증명자료를
제출한다.국가
지적재산권국은
심사 후 입안하여
수리 통지서를
보내고 사건 처리
인원을 지정하여
합의팀을 구성하여
관련 분야의 기술
조사관을 파견하여
사건 처리에
참여하게 한다.
다음 단계에 국가
지적재산권국은
《중화인민공화국특허법》,
《중대 특허권 침해
분쟁 행정재결
방법》의
련련규정을 엄격히
따르고 안건
행정재결 업무를 잘
처리하며 절차에
따라 구두 심리를
전개하고 행정재결
결정을 제때에 내려
공평한 경쟁의
시장질서를 철저히
유지할
것이다.지적재산권
권리자와
사회공중의
합법적인 권익을
유력하게
보장하다.
(출처: 국가
지적재산권국
홈페이지)
