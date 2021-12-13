OBU（On Board Unit），即车载单元。在 ETC系统中，OBU通常安装在车辆上，与RSU（RoadSide Unit，路边单元）之间建立微波通讯链路，在车辆行进途中，在不停车的情况下，实现车辆身份识别，电子扣费，实现不停车、免取卡，建立无人值守车辆通道。 1

2020年2月11日，工信部装备工业发展中心发布关于调整《道路机动车辆产品准入审查要求》相关内容的通知，自2020年7月1日起，新申请产品准入的车型应在选装配置中增加 ETC车载装置，供用户自主选装；自2021年1月1日起，新申请产品准入的车型应选装采用直接供电方式的ETC车载装置。 2

此外，随着车联网的高速发展，基于5G技术的C-V2X也逐渐成熟，并且互联网企业纷纷入局造车，为传统的车辆和ETC产业带来了新的变化。

一方面是政策的推动，一方面是技术的高速发展，这两方面的影响促使各个厂商在研发新产品时进行针对性的调整，从而提前进行 专利布局，以抢占优势。由此，可通过前装OBU技术的 专利布局进行分析，从中看出个中端倪。

一、专利申请趋势

