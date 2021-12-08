China:
OPPOとシズベル社、長年の標準必須特許紛争で和解
中国のスマートフォン大手のオッポ（OPPO）と欧州の知的財産権管理会社のシズベル
(SISVEL)
は先日、数年にわたる3G、4G規格に関する標準必須特許（SEP）をめぐる世界各地での相互提訴を取り下げ、和解すると発表した。広州知識産権法院（知財裁判所）の調停により、双方の長年にわたる特許紛争は確実に解決されたという。
3G、4G規格に関する標準必須特許の特許権者であるSISVEL社が、OPPOとSEPライセンス条件については合意に至らなかったため、OPPOを世界数カ国で提訴した。OPPOはSISVELに対し、FRANDの原則に違反して市場支配的地位を濫用したとして、広州知識産権法院に提訴し、2150万元（1元は約18円）の賠償金を請求した。SISVEL社はその後、裁判所の管轄権について、広州知識産権法院で「管轄権異議第1審」を、最高人民法院で「管轄権異議第2審」をそれぞれ提起したが、いずれも却下された。
この事件の管轄権異議についての紛争が解決された後、広州知識産権法院は今年7月7日より、双方当事者の間で調停を始めたという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
