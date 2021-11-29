China:
중국 자동차 제조사들이 EV 배터리 교환 분야의 진입을 가속화하는 특허 출원을 늘렸다
최근 몇 년 동안 EV
배터리 교환 기술은
신에너지차에
에너지를 보충하는
가장 빠른 방법으로
중국 각 자동차
제조업체의 주목을
받아 많은 기업들이
정식으로 사용에
들어갔다.패트스냅이
제공한 자료에
따르면 중국의
배터리 교환소 관련
특허(특허·실용신형·디자인)
출원은 2019년 708건에서
2020년 1천건 이상으로
늘었다.특히
울래기차(NIO)와
샤오펑자동차 등
중국 자동차 제조의
새로운 세력이 이
분야의 연구개발을
가속화하고 있다.
PatSnap에 따르면
지금까지 중국은
배터리 교환소
분야에서 4천629건의
특허를 출원했으며,
이 중 2천650건이 특허
출원이다.신청 상위
5개 회사는
울래기차(NIO),
오동신에너지(Aulton),
국가전력망(State Grid),
블루밸리
스마트에너지,
북기신에너지(BAIC)
순이었다.또 2020년은
이 분야 특허출원이
가장 많은 해로
특허출원이 1007건, 2018년
668건, 2019년 708건이었다.
중국의 대형
자동차 회사인
길리(Geely)도 최근 몇 년
동안 배터리 교환
분야의 진입을
가속화했다.길리상업차그룹은
최근 신에너지
대형트럭의 새로운
모델을 발표하면서
대형트럭의 배터리
교환소 사업에
본격적으로
진출했다.기업 정보
애플리케이션의'기업
조사'에 따르면
길리는 앞서 배터리
교환 기술 분야에서
247건의 특허를
출원했으며 이 중
120건 이상이
특허권을
취득했다.
