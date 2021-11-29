최근 몇 년 동안 EV 배터리 교환 기술은 신에너지차에 에너지를 보충하는 가장 빠른 방법으로 중국 각 자동차 제조업체의 주목을 받아 많은 기업들이 정식으로 사용에 들어갔다.패트스냅이 제공한 자료에 따르면 중국의 배터리 교환소 관련 특허(특허·실용신형·디자인) 출원은 2019년 708건에서 2020년 1천건 이상으로 늘었다.특히 울래기차(NIO)와 샤오펑자동차 등 중국 자동차 제조의 새로운 세력이 이 분야의 연구개발을 가속화하고 있다.

PatSnap에 따르면 지금까지 중국은 배터리 교환소 분야에서 4천629건의 특허를 출원했으며, 이 중 2천650건이 특허 출원이다.신청 상위 5개 회사는 울래기차(NIO), 오동신에너지(Aulton), 국가전력망(State Grid), 블루밸리 스마트에너지, 북기신에너지(BAIC) 순이었다.또 2020년은 이 분야 특허출원이 가장 많은 해로 특허출원이 1007건, 2018년 668건, 2019년 708건이었다.

중국의 대형 자동차 회사인 길리(Geely)도 최근 몇 년 동안 배터리 교환 분야의 진입을 가속화했다.길리상업차그룹은 최근 신에너지 대형트럭의 새로운 모델을 발표하면서 대형트럭의 배터리 교환소 사업에 본격적으로 진출했다.기업 정보 애플리케이션의'기업 조사'에 따르면 길리는 앞서 배터리 교환 기술 분야에서 247건의 특허를 출원했으며 이 중 120건 이상이 특허권을 취득했다.

