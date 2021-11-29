China:
중국이 전자제품 분야의'지적재산권 허가 지침'을 발표한 것은 세계 최초이다
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
중국전자영상산업협회는
최근 대형
가전업체와
공동으로'소비자
전자제품 분야
지적재산권 허가증
체제 관련
가이드라인'을
발표했다.이 지침은
세계 최초로
지적재산권
허가증에 관한 업계
표준으로
지적재산권을
보호하고 업계
자율을 강화하며
기술 혁신을
추진하는 데 중요한
의미를 가진다.
'지도 방침'은
레이저 센서,
허가증, 사용자,
시장 등 각 방면의
이익을 충분히
고려하고'존중,
평등, 공평, 발전'네
가지 원칙을
제창하여 쌍방의
지위, 허가증 협상의
기초, 허가증 계약의
제약과 지도를
명확히 했다.
라이선스의
대상물 특정과
관련해
가이드라인은 특허
또는 기술기여가
부수된'최소
판매가능단위'를
대상으로
기술기여가 수익과
일치해야 한다고
규정하고 있다.
또한 인사관리,
비밀관리,
과정문서관리,
허가계약관리 등
구체적 요구를
포함하여'지도방침'이
허가협상시
실시세칙이라는
관점에서공평하고
합리적인 허가
협의를 달성하기
위해 참고 근거를
제공하였다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
New Aussie Domain Name
Davies Collison Cave
A new Australian domain name, .au will be available from 24 March 2022. Australian individuals, businesses, and organisations will be able to register their existing and new domain names in the .au domain name space...
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
What Can Be Patented In India?
Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd
Sections 3 and 4 of the Indian Patents Act, 1970 specifically state exclusions to what can be patented in India.