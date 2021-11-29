China:
CNIPA가 《특허 품질권 설정 등록 방법》을 수정하였다.
국가지적재산권국(CNIPA)은
11월 15일 개정된'특허
품질권 설정 등록
방법'을 발표했다.
본 방법은 2010년에
실시(국령
제56호)되었고 최근
몇 년 동안
특허(특허,
실용신형,
외관디자인) 품질권
등록 업무가 새로운
상황에 직면했기
때문에 이번 수정은
지적재산권
분야의'방관복
개혁'이다.(행정의
간소화와 권한의
양도, 완화와 관리의
결합, 서비스의
최적화)의 공식적인
추진은 더욱
규범화되고
편리하며 효율적인
질권 등록 서비스의
제도 설계를
제공했다.
구체적으로는
당사자의 등록
의사와 권리를
존중하고 당사자가
약속한 방식으로
특허권의 질권
등록을 처리할 수
있도록
허락했다.아울러 ▲
CNIPA의 사후 감독 관리
조치 강화 ▲ CNIPA의
심사 기간 추가 단축
▲ 보다 편리한
서비스 제공 등을
추진한다.
이전의'방법'에
비해
수정된'방법'은
제6, 제7, 제10, 제11, 제13,
제14, 제19, 제19조와
제20조에서 중요하고
실질적인 수정이
있었고 기타 관련
조항은 순서의 조정,
표현의 간소화, 통일
등 원인으로 인해
문자를 수정했다.
