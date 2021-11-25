China:
中国自動車メーカー、EVバッテリー交換分野への進出加速 特許出願増
近年、EVバッテリー交換技術は、新エネ車にエネルギーを補給する最速の方法として、中国の各自動車メーカーより注目され、多くの企業が本格的に取り組んでいる。パットスナップ社（PatSnap）が提供したデータによると、中国のバッテリー交換ステーション関連の専利（特許・実用新案・意匠）出願は2019年の708件から、2020年の千件超まで増加した。特に、蔚来汽車(NIO)や小鵬汽車(シャオペン)など、中国
自動車製造の新勢力がこの分野における研究開発を加速している。
PatSnapの統計によると、これまでに中国はバッテリー交換ステーションの分野で4629件の専利出願があり、そのうち2650件が特許出願である。出願ランキングの上位5社は、蔚来汽車(NIO)、奥動新能源（Aulton）、国家電網（State
Grid）、藍谷知恵エネルギー、北汽新エネルギー（BAIC）の順となる。なお、2020年は当該分野の特許出願が最も多い年で、特許出願が1007件あり、2018年と2019年はそれぞれ668件と708件あった。
中国自動車大手の吉利（Geely）もここ数年、バッテリー交換分野への進出を加速させている。吉利商業車集団は先日、新エネ大型トラックの新モデルを発表すると同時に、大型トラックのバッテリー交換ステーション事業に正式に参入すると発表した。企業情報アプリの「企査査」によると、吉利はこれまでバッテリー交換技術分野で247件の特許を出願しており、そのうち120件以上が既に権利を取得しているという。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
