CNIPA、改正「専利質権設定登記弁法」を公表
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は11月15日、改正「専利質権設定登記弁法」を同局の公式サイトで公表した。
本弁法は2010年に施行（局令第56号）されたもので、ここ数年、専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）
質権設定登記業務は新たな状況に直面しているため、今回の改正では、知的財産権分野における「放管服改革」（行政のスリム化と権限委譲、緩和と管理の結合、サービスの最適化）の本格推進を目的とし、CNIPAのより規範化され、便利、効率的な質権登記サービスを展開するための制度設計を提供した。具体的には、▽当事者の登記意思と権利を尊重すること、▽当事者が承諾の方式で専利権の質権設定登記に関する手続きを行うことを許可するとともに、CNIPAによる事後監督管理措置を強化すること、▽CNIPAによる審査の期間をさらに短縮し、より便利なサービスを提供することなどとしている。
改正「弁法」は旧「弁法」と比べて、第6、第7、第10、第11、第13、第14、第16、第19、および第20条に重要で実質的な修正があり、その他の関連条項は、順序の調整、表現の簡素化・統一などの理由により、文字修正が行われた。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
