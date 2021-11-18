ARTICLE

China: Drug Patent Linkage Complaints Easier To Be Accepted By The CNIPA Than The BJ IP Court

This is a follow up with Aaron's post (https://lnkd.in/gREPQm7G) and my post (https://lnkd.in/gMV9znbf).

Apparently the CNIPA has accepted more cases than the BJ IP Court. After checking with the CNIPA, the reason appears that the CNIPA does NOT require notarization and legalization of formality documents including the Power of Attorney and the business registration certificates. Specifically, Power of Attorney only requires a simple signature, while only notarization is required for the business registration certificates.

By contrast, the BJ IP Court requires notarization AND legalization of the above formality documents.

Such discrepancies on handling of formality documents is reflected on the differences in the numbers of cases accepted (CNIPA 12, BJ IP Court 1).

If the CNIPA continues with this practice, such could make CNIPA a more preferable forum for filing patent complaints than the courts. May be this is the plan?

