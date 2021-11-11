China:
중국 IPRdaily, 글로벌 자율주행 특허 보유 기업 TOP100 발표
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2021년 11월 1일, 중국
지식재산 전문
미디어 'IPRdaily'는 2020년
이후 공개된 글로벌
자율주행 특허 보유
기업의 TOP100 순위를
발표함
IPRdaily는 2020년 1월부터
2021년 10월 중순까지
공개된 글로벌
자율주행 특허를
집계하여 기업
순위를 도출함
그 결과, 도요타가
특허 건수 3,012건으로
1위를 차지함
중국 기업은
바이두(百度)가
2위(2,336건),
텐센트(腾讯)가
6위(1,482건),
센스타임(Sensetime)이
10위(1,115건)를 기록하며
10위권에
진입하였으며, 그
밖에도
화웨이(华为)가
14위(978건),
알리바바(阿里巴巴)가
33위(470건) 등을
차지함
한국 기업 중에서는
LG가 8위(1,306건),
현대자동차가
9위(1,228건),
기아자동차가
10위(1,115건)를 기록함
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.