2021년 11월 1일, 중국 지식재산 전문 미디어 'IPRdaily'는 2020년 이후 공개된 글로벌 자율주행 특허 보유 기업의 TOP100 순위를 발표함

IPRdaily는 2020년 1월부터 2021년 10월 중순까지 공개된 글로벌 자율주행 특허를 집계하여 기업 순위를 도출함
그 결과, 도요타가 특허 건수 3,012건으로 1위를 차지함
중국 기업은 바이두(百度)가 2위(2,336건), 텐센트(腾讯)가 6위(1,482건), 센스타임(Sensetime)이 10위(1,115건)를 기록하며 10위권에 진입하였으며, 그 밖에도 화웨이(华为)가 14위(978건), 알리바바(阿里巴巴)가 33위(470건) 등을 차지함 
한국 기업 중에서는 LG가 8위(1,306건), 현대자동차가 9위(1,228건), 기아자동차가 10위(1,115건)를 기록함

1130764a.jpg

