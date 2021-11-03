ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This is according to the announcement from the CNIPA below today (29 Oct 2021):

https://lnkd.in/gg7JqR_2

According to the announcement above, 23 complaints have been filed at the CNIPA as of 27 Oct 2021, while 12 of these have been accepted by the CNIPA (立案）. These complaints should be directed to declarations type 4.2 (please see my Unofficial CN Orange User Guide), in which the generic suppliers stated that their generics do no fall within the scope of the relevant patents. The 11 refused complaints may be directed to declarations not of the type 4.2, say 4.1?

Other than the CNIPA, the other venue to file such complaints is the Beijing IP Court, which unfortunately has not make similar announcements as above according to my own search (let me know if you found it).

If there is any follow up news, I will keep you posted. If anyone has any additional information to share, please do so.

Again, I have to update my user guide shortly after I finished it......

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.