最近、山東省政府弁公庁は「山東省専利奨励弁法」を公布した。「弁法」は11月1日より施行されるという。表彰項目は、専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）権者と発明者の功績を讃える中国専利賞報奨金と山東省専利賞の2部門が含まれる。

中国専利賞報奨金は、中国専利賞を受賞している山東省の権利者に与えるもので、中国専利金賞の受賞者には1件あたり50万元の報奨金を与える。山東省専利賞は知的財産権の創造、保護、運用、管理で際立った貢献をした者を表彰するもので、2年ごとに選定を行い、それぞれ特別賞（2件以内）と一等賞（20件以内）、二等賞（30件以内）、三等賞（60件以内）が選出される。特別賞の受賞者にも1件あたり50万元の報奨金が与えられるという。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

