中国の「小さな巨人」企業、1社あたりの専利出願件数が98件
最近、知的財産情報の検索・分析サービスを手掛けるPatSnap（パットスナップ）は、「『専精特新』の小さな巨人企業」と呼ばれる4921社の新興中小企業について、その特許力と科学技術イノベーション力を分析しまとめた報告書を発表した。報告書によると、これらの企業が保有する特許の数は大幅に増加しており、4921社が保有する有効特許件数が6万5700件に達し、1社あたりの専利（特許・実用新案・意匠）出願件数は98件だった。
「『専精特新』の小さな巨人企業」とは、高い成長力を持つ新興中小企業の中で、特に「専門化・精密化・特徴化・革新化」という4つの優れた特徴を備えている企業を指す。報告書によると、4921社の合計専利（特許・実用新案・意匠）出願件数は48万1800件で、1社当たりの平均は98件。有効特許の保有件数は6万5700件、1社平均は13件となっている。
地域別では、専利出願件数ランキングのTOP５が広東省、浙江省、江蘇省、山東省と上海市の順で、特許保有件数ランキングのTOP５が広東省、江蘇省、浙江省、北京市、上海市の順だった。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
