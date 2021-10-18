China:
중국 특허보호협회, 인공지능 전문위원회 설립
2021년 9월 16일, 중국 특허보호협회는
인공지능
전문위원회의
설립총회 및 제1차
전체회의를
개최함
- (주요내용) 동
전문위원회는
인공지능(AI) 산업
간의 융합을 위한
교류 플랫폼을
구축하고 AI 기업의
지식재산권 보호와
활용을 강화하며 AI
산업의 고품질
발전을 도모하고자
설립됨
· 전문위원회
위원에는 30여개의
중국 AI 관련 기업의
대표가
선임되었으며,
바이두그룹의
특허사무부
추이링링 부서장이
전문위원회
주임위원으로
선정됨
· 설립총회에서
전문위원회
위원들은 '중국
특허보호협회
인공지능
전문위원회
업무규정'과 2021년
업무계획을
논의하여 승인함
· 2021년
업무계획에 따르면
전문위원회는 산업
특허풀 구축, 산업
정책연구, AI 산업의
지식재산권 수요
조사 등을 수행하고,
업계의 공통된
요구를 반영하여
오픈소스
소프트웨어,
기술이전의
지식재산권 문제, AI
지식재산권 침해
위험 및 입증책임
등과 같은 핵심
문제에 대한 연구를
실시할 계획임
· 이를 통해
전문위원회는 중국
AI 분야에서
지식재산권의
국제적 영향력을
확대하고 혁신적·
개방적·협력적으로
발전하는 AI 산업의
새로운 국면을
조성하고자 함
· 전문위원회
주임위원인
추이링링은 향후
전문위원회는
구성원 간의 협력을
강화하고 더 많은
기업 전문가를
유치할 것이며 참여
기업을 위해
다방면의
지식재산권 서비스
네트워크를
조성하고 각급
지식재산권 관리
부처에 적극
협조하여 중국 AI
산업의 지식재산권
경쟁력을 제고할
것이라고 밝힘
