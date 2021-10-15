China:
전국 특허대리기관 개업 허가 심사 가속화
2021년 9월 10일,중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
'전국
특허대리기관 개업
허가 심사의 고지 및
약정 제도 개혁
실시방안'을
발표함
- (배경) 2019년 12월 1일,
CNIPA는 중국 전역의
자유무역시험구에서
특허대리기관의
개업에 대한 허가
심사절차를
완화하는
'증조분리(证照分离)'
개혁을 전면
실시함2)
∙ '증조분리'
개혁은 직접심사의
철폐, 심사비준을
서류제출로 변경,
행정기관의
고지보증제 시행,
서비스의 최적화를
추진하는 것임
- (주요내용) 동
실시방안에 따르면
전국적으로
특허대리기관의
개업 허가
심사절차를 '신청,
고지, 약정, 허가'의
4단계로 간소화하고,
신청인이 제출한
신청서류 및
약정서에 대해
형식심사를
진행하여 즉시
허가결정을
내리도록 함
∙ 먼저, 신청인은
법률에 따라
특허대리기관 개업
허가 신청서를
제출함
∙ CNIPA는
심사기관으로서
신청인에게 허가
요건과 제출 자료를
고지함
∙ 신청인은
본인의 신청이 허가
요건에 부합함을
약정하고 관련
자료를 제출함
∙ CNIPA는 형식심사를
통해 즉각적으로
허가결정을 내림
∙ 신청인이
약정을 원하지
않거나 약정할 수
없는 경우에는 고지
및 약정 제도를
채택하지 않고
일반적인 절차에
따라 허가 심사를
진행할 수 있음
∙ 동 실시방안은
2021년 10월 1일부터
전국적으로
시행됨
