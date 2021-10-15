2021년 9월 10일,중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 '전국 특허대리기관 개업 허가 심사의 고지 및 약정 제도 개혁 실시방안'을 발표함

- (배경) 2019년 12월 1일, CNIPA는 중국 전역의 자유무역시험구에서 특허대리기관의 개업에 대한 허가  심사절차를 완화하는 '증조분리(证照分离)' 개혁을 전면 실시함2)

∙ '증조분리' 개혁은 직접심사의 철폐, 심사비준을 서류제출로 변경, 행정기관의 고지보증제 시행, 서비스의 최적화를 추진하는 것임

- (주요내용) 동 실시방안에 따르면 전국적으로 특허대리기관의 개업 허가 심사절차를 '신청, 고지, 약정, 허가'의 4단계로 간소화하고, 신청인이 제출한 신청서류 및 약정서에 대해 형식심사를 진행하여 즉시 허가결정을 내리도록 함

∙ 먼저, 신청인은 법률에 따라 특허대리기관 개업 허가 신청서를 제출함

∙ CNIPA는 심사기관으로서 신청인에게 허가 요건과 제출 자료를 고지함

∙ 신청인은 본인의 신청이 허가 요건에 부합함을 약정하고 관련 자료를 제출함

∙ CNIPA는 형식심사를 통해 즉각적으로 허가결정을 내림 

∙ 신청인이 약정을 원하지 않거나 약정할 수 없는 경우에는 고지 및 약정 제도를 채택하지 않고 일반적인 절차에 따라 허가 심사를 진행할 수 있음

∙ 동 실시방안은 2021년 10월 1일부터 전국적으로 시행됨

